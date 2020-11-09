Adventure Time: Distant Lands’ New Trailer Has Bubbline, Evil Dragons, and a Sick Ride

Buckle up, friends: Marceline and Bubblegum are back.

HBO Max has dropped our first look at the next slice of the Adventure Time continuation miniseries Distant Lands, titled Obsidian. Unlike the first entry’s BMO-focused story, this chapter focuses on what Marceline and Princess Bubblegum got up to after the end of the show.

Mostly, it seems like domesticated bliss, until word from the Glass Kingdom sees the duo ride out to save it from a dragon…with the promise that not even Marceline’s mightiest reverb can stop it.

It’s all very cute, but no doubt fans will be most fascinated to see Marceline realise that to save the day she’s going to have to dive deep into her traumatic memories, confronting the lingering feelings that drove her story throughout the main show.

As excited as we are for Bubbline goodness, getting more dramatic time spent with these characters will prove most tantalising when Obisidan hits HBO Max November 19.