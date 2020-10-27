The News Of Tomorrow, Today

You’ll Never See This Windows Lock Screen The Same Way Again

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 51 mins ago: October 27, 2020 at 11:53 am -
Filed to:au
microsoftwindows
You’ll Never See This Windows Lock Screen The Same Way Again

The spotlight images that pop up in the Windows lock screen are generally gorgeous tributes to the untouched majesty of nature. And even if you don’t realise it, there are a few you’d probably recognise anywhere, like the cave that offers a window to a tranquil beach. But thanks to one Microsoft software engineer, you’ll never been able to look at it it the same way again.

Windows lock screen, forever unclean

Jen Gentleman is a software engineer and senior community manager at Microsoft. Gentleman took to Twitter on Tuesday to destroy our collective perspective of one of the most recognisable Windows lock screens.

“I will never be able to unsee this,” Gentleman lamented before posting side-by-side pictures of the lock screen and Felonius Gru from Despicable Me.

Truly, a cursed image. Just when we thought Minions were already bad enough. Here’s a larger version:

Image: Jen Gentleman

As it turns out, this has been spotted before. And of course, it was in the gruesome bowels of Reddit a few years back.

 

Once you see it… from Windows10

 

But perhaps what’s worse is the reaction Leigh Stark from Pickr had the group chat where this nightmare fuel was revealed.

“Windows ME (Minion Edition)”

No. No no no.

Also, big thanks to Alex Kidman (one of our freelance writers and former Gizmodo editor) for bringing this to my attention and subsequently ruining my PC-using life.

How to change this

If you’d prefer not to stare into the soul of Satan himself every time your PC locks, simply change your settings.

Go to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen to change the default ‘windows spotlight’ option to a customised background or slideshow.

In the meantime, I’ll just be sitting here staring at that picture in a fashion similar to the end of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven.

And the Raven, never flitting, still is sitting, still is sitting
On the pallid bust of Pallas just above my chamber door;
And his eyes have all the seeming of a demon’s that is dreaming,
 And the lamp-light o’er him streaming throws his shadow on the floor;
And my soul from out that shadow that lies floating on the floor
Shall be lifted—nevermore!

This story has been updated to include the information from Reddit.

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.