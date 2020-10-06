Where to Find the Entire 2020 Australian Federal Budget

We’re just a few hours away from the Australian 2020 Federal Budget being handed down. Due to COVID-19, job losses and the recession, the 2021-21 Federal Budget is considered to be the most important in decades.

So it’s understandable if you’re particularly interested in how the government is spending taxpayer dollars this year. For those of you already playing at home, you may already know a bit of what to expect.

For example, we already know that tax cuts and changes to the first home home buyers scheme are in store. We can also look forward to hearing about wage subsidies for businesses that hire people on welfare under the age of 35. There’s also talk of halving the cost of first year apprenticeships.

The good news is that you don’t have to rely on the highlights from treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s budget speech later this evening.

In fact, we would encourage you not to. Instead, we would recommend bring curious. Not only can you find the things that are buried, but funny shit too. For example, last year we discovered the government was planning to drop $29 million on ant eradication.

Take the time to read through the budget while living through this important moment of modern history.

Australian Federal Budget 2020 documents

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got your back. You’ll be able to find the entire Federal Budget papers over on the government’s budget website.

You’ll also find the entirety of Josh Frydenberg’s speech over on his media release portal.

These should all be available from 7:30pm AEDT (don’t forget it’s daylight savings now) but be prepared for some frantic refreshing — a lot of people will be trying to access these documents simultaneously.

We’ll also be covering the tech, science and telco news that comes out of the Federal Budget tonight so be sure to check back in!