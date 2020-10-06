We Now Know When iPhone 12 Launches in Australia

Get ready for round two, folks. Just a few short weeks after the launch of the new Apple Watch and iPads, Apple is back with the iPhone 12. And it’s launching next week.

iPhone 12 launch time

It looks like the rumours were indeed true. The iPhone 12 will be unveiled on October 13 in the U.S. For us Australians, that means October 14.

The tagline for the event is ‘Hi Speed’. And while this probably can be attributed to a number of different specs, we’re pretty sure this is an unsubtle reference to the new iPhone 12 having 5G.

As is tradition, you’ll need to get up at ungodly hour if you want to watch all the action in real time. The live stream will kick off at 4am AEDT, which will be 3:30am ACDT, 6:30am AEST, 2:30am ACST and 1:30am AWST.

We don’t know the release date yet, particularly because things have been different this year due to COVID-19 delays. But we’re hoping the devices will go on pre-sale in the same week as the launch.

This story is updating…