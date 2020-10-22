US Presidential Debate: Australia Start Time And How To Stream The Final Trump Biden Showdown

Breaking news: there’s a US election very soon. Three weeks after the first showdown between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, they’re facing off yet again for the final time. Here’s all the details about the Australian start time for the final US presidential debate and how you can stream it.

What time does the final US Presidential debate start in Australia?

The debate starts at noon AEDT (that’s NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, ACT), at 10.30 a.m. ACDT (South Australia, Northern Territory), or 9 a.m. AWST in WA on Friday, 23 October.

It’s expected to run for 90 minutes.

How can I stream the debate live?

Many of Australia’s free-to-air stations will be broadcasting and streaming the debate live. These include:

What else do I need to know about the debate?

There’s quite a lot of news about the US election and its debates, but here’s what you need to know:

So will this debate be more, uh, presidential without Trump constantly interrupting? Will this change anyone’s minds?

Well, there’s only one way to find out!