US Presidential Debate: Australia Start Time And How To Stream The Final Trump Biden Showdown

Breaking news: there’s a US election very soon. Three weeks after the first showdown between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, they’re facing off yet again for the final time. Here’s all the details about the Australian start time for the final US presidential debate and how you can stream it.
What time does the final US Presidential debate start in Australia?
The debate starts at noon AEDT (that’s NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, ACT), at 10.30 a.m. ACDT (South Australia, Northern Territory), or 9 a.m. AWST in WA on Friday, 23 October.
It’s expected to run for 90 minutes.
How can I stream the debate live?
Many of Australia’s free-to-air stations will be broadcasting and streaming the debate live. These include:
- ABC: You can watch the debate broadcast on ABC NEWS channel streamed on the ABC iView website or the app.
- SBS: It will be on SBS On Demand, or via the SBS News website, Facebook and Twitter accounts.
What else do I need to know about the debate?
There’s quite a lot of news about the US election and its debates, but here’s what you need to know:
- The debate is being moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker.
- There are six topics for discussion: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.(Psst, here’s some of the suggested questions from our US colleagues that didn’t get asked the firs time around.)
- According to current polls, Joe Biden has a very comfortable lead over President Donald Trump in the national and state races. He’s got better approval ratings too.
- Right now, 538’s election forecast reckons Biden wins 87 in 100 times. For reference, former Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton had a 71% chance on Election Day in 2016.
- Thankfully, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes including muting an opponent’s microphone for parts of each candidate’s answers.
So will this debate be more, uh, presidential without Trump constantly interrupting? Will this change anyone’s minds?
Well, there’s only one way to find out!