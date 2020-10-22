The News Of Tomorrow, Today

US Presidential Debate: Australia Start Time And How To Stream The Final Trump Biden Showdown

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

Published 2 hours ago: October 23, 2020 at 9:50 am -
Filed to:au
australiastreamingus politics
US Presidential Debate: Australia Start Time And How To Stream The Final Trump Biden Showdown
Australians can watch the US Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic challenger Joe Biden (right) (Photo: Getty Images (left) Drew Angerer (right, Getty Images)

Breaking news: there’s a US election very soon. Three weeks after the first showdown between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, they’re facing off yet again for the final time. Here’s all the details about the Australian start time for the final US presidential debate and how you can stream it.

What time does the final US Presidential debate start in Australia?

The debate starts at noon AEDT (that’s NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, ACT), at 10.30 a.m. ACDT (South Australia, Northern Territory), or 9 a.m. AWST in WA on Friday, 23 October.

It’s expected to run for 90 minutes.

How can I stream the debate live?

Many of Australia’s free-to-air stations will be broadcasting and streaming the debate live. These include:

What else do I need to know about the debate?

There’s quite a lot of news about the US election and its debates, but here’s what you need to know:

So will this debate be more, uh, presidential without Trump constantly interrupting? Will this change anyone’s minds?

Well, there’s only one way to find out!

About the Author

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson is a reporter for Gizmodo. Prior to this, he worked as a reporter at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BuzzFeed.

Cam covers internet culture and tech in Australia.

He tweets at @cameronwilson and you can email him at [email protected]

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.