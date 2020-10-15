Updates From The Boys, The Mandalorian, and More

Stanley Tucci and John Bradley have boarded Roland Emmerich’s moon disaster movie. Brannon Braga has hopes for more Books of Blood. Stephen King gives a tiny update on HBO’s The Outsider. Plus, The Walking Dead zombie-shambles back into production, and Dexter returns. Spoilers get!

Moonfall

Stanley Tucci and John Bradley have joined the cast of Roland Emmerich’s death-from-above doomsday thriller, Moonfall. Tucci will play Tom Phillips, “a wealthy car dealer, who’s married to Brian Harper’s (Patrick Wilson) ex-wife” while Bradley has been cast as K.C. Houseman, “an eccentric and unkempt genius who discovers that the moon has fallen out of its orbit.” Bradley will take over the role from Josh Gad, who Deadline reports has left the project “over scheduling conflicts.”

Dexter

Deadline reports Michael C. Hall’s Dexter is coming back to Showtime for a limited series. “There are no details as to the whereabouts of Hall’s Dexter in the reboot, but the finale of Season 8 saw Dexter having faked his death and living under a new name in Oregon after wrecking his boat and escaping from a hospital with the body of his sister, who had been shot and left in a coma, and having sent his son Harrison and love interest Hannah to live in Argentina.”

Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy recently guested on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast and commented on the recently updated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel news. “The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, ‘I am so excited to work so hard,’ The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavour to match that, and that makes me really excited….“I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her. She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can’t be done.”

Books of Blood Vol. 2

Brannon Braga spoke to Bloody-Disgusting about his desire to make more Books of Blood adaptations.

Our hope and intention has always been to do more. We would love to do a Books of Blood Volume 2, and a Volume 3, and a Volume 4. There are many stories in Books of Blood that have yet to be adapted – some that should be remade, and a long list of what I’m going to call the unpublished Volume 7 of Books of Blood. There are stories that Clive has, and story concepts, that are just fantastic. We would like this to be a Halloween tradition, but it depends on people watching. I don’t think I’ll know anything for a few weeks. This is my first project for a streaming service, so it’s all new to me. I’m sure I’ll hear something about how successful it was in the coming weeks. We were trending on Apple TV in the Top Five. And it was certainly in the Top Ten for the first five days. But I don’t even know what that means, exactly. But I hope it does well, because we really want to do more.

Boys from County Hell

Shudder has acquired the distribution rights to Boys from County Hell, an Irish vampire film concerning Eugene Moffat, a man who “spends his days drinking pints with his friends and pranking tourists at the grave site of Abhartach — a legendary Irish vampire who may have inspired Stoker’s infamous Dracula. Sinister events unfold when Eugene and his father’s construction crew knock over Abhartach’s supposed resting place and they are attacked by an infected workmate.”

Come Play

Bloody-Disgusting has new images from Come Play, the latest movie about a killer imaginary friend — this time, starring Gillian Jacobs. Click through for more.

The Witches

Anne Hathaway shows off her Ichi the Killer-inspired cheek slits in a new look at The Witches.

Learn How to Spot A Witch from the cast of #TheWitchesMovie! ????‍♀️ Starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci. Stream it on @hbomax October 22. Internationally in cinemas soon. pic.twitter.com/lT7RzNEjMZ — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) October 14, 2020

Devoted

The production company behind TNT’s Snowpiercer is now developing a series based on Dean Koontz’s recent novel, Devoted. The story follows Kipp, “a uniquely gifted” golden retriever coming to the aid of Woody Bookman, “a boy who hasn’t spoken a word in his eleven years of life, and who believes a monstrous evil was behind his father’s death and now threatens him and his mother.” [Deadline]

The Boys

Eric Kripke confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Soldier Boy’s original super hero team, Payback, will feature in the third season of The Boys.

One of the reasons that we’re getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we’re interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here. Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we’re in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that.

The Outsider

Stephen King also revealed to Entertainment Weekly he’s “seen some of the scripts” for the second season of HBO’s The Outsider.

I know exactly where it’s going because I have seen some of the scripts. I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you. I’ll just say that it’s really great and a real spooky paranormal element.

The Walking Dead

Production has officially resumed on The Walking Dead.

Lights, camera, WALKERS! #TWD is back in production. pic.twitter.com/EY8bcNIRNK — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 13, 2020

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Den of Geek has our first look at Nickelodeon’s Kamp Koral, the SpongeBob Squarepants prequel series.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian takes a ferry with Baby Yoda in a new TV spot for season two, containing a smidgen of new footage.

Swamp Thing

Finally, Jennifer Beals is on the case in the trailer for “He Speaks,” next week’s episode of Swamp Thing on the CW.

