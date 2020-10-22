Universal’s Battlestar Galactica Movie Lives Again, With X-Men’s Simon Kinberg

Universal has spent so long trying to get its Battlestar Galactica movie off the ground we’ve literally had an announcement about a new TV show set in its universe that’s had time to get going with its own showrunner. But now the studio is bringing the movie back to life again, with a little help of a former X-Men architect.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that Simon Kinberg has been tapped to produce and re-write the long-in-gestation movie take on the beloved sci-fi series, which was first announced in 2013. Dylan Clark will co-produce, having long been attached to the project at Universal. Previously, Westworld’s Lisa Joy had been tapped to write the script.

“Battlestar Galactica is one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn’t be more excited about bringing something new to the franchise, while honouring what’s made it so iconic and enduring,” Kinberg said in a statement provieded to THR. “I’m so grateful that Dylan and my partners at Universal have trusted me with this incredible universe.”

As with Michael Lesslie and Sam Esmail’s new show set “within the mythology” of Battlestar, we don’t know just which iteration of the show this new take will be connected to or inspired by, whether it’s Glen A. Larson’s short-lived but iconic 1978 original, or Ronald D. Moore’s beloved reboot (give or take some thoughts about the ending) that began in 2004. It’s probably safe to assume, whichever past take inspires its leanings, it will ultimately offer an entirely new version of Battlestar’s premise about the remnants of humanity fleeing the existential threat of the sinister Cylon android race.

We’ll bring you more on Universal’s long, long plans to bring Battlestar Galactica to the big screen as and when we learn it.