The iPhone SE Just Got Cheaper in Australia

We’re guessing that you didn’t miss iPhone 12 being unveiled last week. Or that the first round of pre-orders just went on sale. But what you might of missed is the baby 2020 iPhone SE getting cheaper as a result.

Despite coming out earlier this year, the iPhone SE is enjoying a price reduction thanks to its older siblings arriving on the market.

If you’re looking to buy outright, Apple has reduced the prices of all three storage options by $70.

The 64GB iPhone SE has dropped to $679 from $749, the 128GB is down to $759 from $829 and the 256GB is now $929, down from $999.

If you’d rather buy on a plan, Vodafone has also reduced its iPhone SE prices to align exactly with Apple’s new RRP. The only catch is that the telco doesn’t have the 256GB model.

Here are the reduced plans:

24-month Vodafone 64GB iPhone SE plans

24-month Vodafone 128GB iPhone SE plans:

Specs

If you need a bit of a reminder of what you get, here are the specs for the iPhone SE. And if you want to know what its like, you can read our Australian review.

The biggest call outs, besides the price, are the camera, size and battery life. Considering its a sub-$1000 phone, it does a damn good job. It’s also a good natural fit for another who is looking to upgrade from a pre-iPhone 8 device and doesn’t want to spend a ton of cash on a flagship iPhone 12.

Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750)

CPU: A13 Bionic Chip

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2)

Video recording: 4K video up to 60 fps

Water resistance: IP67

Size: 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 148g

Colour: Black, White, PROJECT(RED)

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

