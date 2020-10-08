The First Invincible Teaser Has the Most Epic Game of Catch Ever

Fans have been waiting to see Invincible explode out of the comics and onto a screen for what feels like forever. Now, finally, at New York Comic Con 2020, co-creator Robert Kirkman revealed the first teaser trailer for the animated adaptation, which comes to Amazon in 2021.

Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), whose father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Mark is developing his own powers, too, and eventually he might end up figuring out his father isn’t all he’s cracked up to be.

The series also features the voices of Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman and many more. Here’s the first teaser for Invincible.

With no official release date, it makes sense this teaser doesn’t have that much content in it. But playing around-the-world catch with your dad, while flying, does set the tone for the show rather well. These are superpowered beings, through and through and Kirkman confirmed on the panel that the show will follow the comics rather closely. And yes, co-creator Cory Walker is a lead designer on the show.

I’m a little surprised, however, that the teaser doesn’t lean into the fact the show is going to be full-on R-rated, much more like The Boys or The Walking Dead than most other animated superhero shows. There is some blood there and Kirkman did confirm that the show will not hold back. Maybe the creators are just waiting until more animation and voices are done and then we can finally get a big, full look at the show.

Oh, Michael Dorn is doing the voice for Battle Beast.

Invincible, which will consist of eight hour-long episodes, debuts on Amazon in 2021.