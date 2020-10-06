The Bat-Family’s Vehicles Are Getting Their Own Animated Kids’ Show

“Jingle bells, Batman smells.” But luckily the Batmobile didn’t lose a wheel — instead, it’s patrolling the streets right alongside the Caped Crusader. Warner Bros. Animation has announced Batwheels, a new children’s show about a bunch of talking cars that help Batman fight crime.

Warner Bros. Animation revealed in a press release that the studio was starting production on Batwheels, an animated series aimed at preschoolers starring sentient cars that were created by the Batcomputer and now help Batman and his friends fight crime. There’s Bat (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Red (the Redbird), Jet (the Batwing), and Buff (the Bat Truck). Since they were only recently brought to life, they’re basically kids…that are also cars. That fight crime.

It might sound like an outrageous concept — because it is — but it’s not surprising. Talking cars are a huge thing in children’s entertainment right now. For example, there’s Disney Pixar’s Cars franchise, along with Thomas the Tank Engine, Bob the Builder, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and so many others. Hell, just search “talking car kids show” on YouTube and your toddler will be entertained for hours — even as your braincells slowly start to die.

Batwheels is set to debut on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, though no expected release date has been announced yet.