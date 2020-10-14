Telstra’s iPhone 12 Pre-Order Offer is Insane

On Wednesday morning Apple unleashed the new iPhone 12 line up. While Australian pre-orders for two of the devices don’t go live until Friday, Telstra has given us a sneak peak of it’s iPhone 12 pre-order offer. And it’s nuts.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go on pre-order on Friday October 16. Unfortunately, it’s not at a particularly friendly time. Regardless of where you’re buying from, you can’t snap one up until 11pm. The phones will then go on sale on October 23.

And if you were hoping to get your hands on an iPhone Pro Max or Mini, you’ll be waiting awhile longer. Those two devices don’t on on pre-order until November 6.

Telstra iPhone 12 Pre-order offer

But back to this week’s new goodies. Telstra is the first Australian telco to let slip about its iPhone 12 plan prices, and it’s not difficult to see why. Big T has one particular pre-order offer that is pretty damn good.

“Consumer customers who take out a $115 XL plan will receive a $50 discount per month for 12 months,” a Telstra spokesperson said in a press release.

“That means customers will receive 180GB of data for $65 per month for 12 months.”

If you’re someone who requires a lot of phone data, it’s a really good deal. Of course, it’s worth remembering that you’ll need to factor in the handset repayments on top of the $65/month plan price.

This means that your final bill price per month will be entirely dependent on which iPhone 12 and storage option you opt for. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 starts at $1,349 outright and the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,699.

And from the sounds of it, this pre-order offer will also be available on the Mini and Pro Max, which start at $1,199 and $1,849, respectively.

If you don’t feel like this is for you (after all, it is the most expensive Telstra plan), Telstra has one other pre-order offer. It’s not as shiny as the above, but it’s certainly better than nothing, especially if you were considering an iPhone 12 through Telstra anyway.

“Consumer customers who pre-order an iPhone 12 on a $65 plan or above (M, L or XL) will receive 45,000 T+ Telstra Plus points to use towards our range of headset accessories,” Telstra said in an email.

We have reached out to Telstra to find out exactly when pre-orders end.

We’ll have all the iPhone 12 telco plans up on Friday night. Until then, you can catch up on everything Apple announced today right here.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.