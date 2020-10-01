Spider-Man 3 May See Jamie Foxx’s Electro Face Tom Holland

It’s time for a shocking reunion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx is in talks to reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man movie.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx may be once again taking on the role he played during Andrew Garfield’s turn as the web-slinger. This time, he’ll be taking on Holland’s Peter Parker — who most recently took on the role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, following the final Avengers crossover epic. It’s the latest surprising crossover from the earlier Spider-Man franchises, with Far From Home seeing a cameo from J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Most of the supporting cast is expected to return for Spider-Man 3, which will once again be directed by Jon Watts. It’s part of Sony’s attempts to grow a massive Spider-Man cinematic franchise, with Venom 2 on the way along with Morbius and several others. The third Spider-Man film is set to come out on November 5, 2021, although the novel coroanvirus pandemic could change that.

This article is being updated.