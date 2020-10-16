Spider-Man 3 May Include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, But Sony is Keeping Us Hanging

Rumours have swirled around the internet the last few days that there could be a reunion of previous Spider-Men in the new Spider-Man 3 film. That’s right, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — potentially together at last.

Spider-Man 3 Rumours: Spider-Men

Last night Sony did absolutely nothing to dampen those hopes, with a representative for Sony Pictures telling ET Canada “Those rumoured castings are not confirmed”.

As far as statements go, that tells us absolutely nothing. But we can read a lot into a sentence that isn’t a straight up denial. Fans can proceed to cautiously adjust their hopes accordingly.

Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in the creatively named Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 films from 2002 – 2007. Andrew Garfield then re-explored Peter Parker’s backstory in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 from 2012-2014.

Tom Holland is the actor currently reminding us that with great power comes great responsibility, taking up the mask in 2016. He’s worn it in more films than any other recent live action Spider-Man, appearing in two standalone films and three wider Marvel Cinematic Universe movies so far.

For some time the rumour mill has suggested that the next Spider-Man film, the currently untitled sequel to Far From Home, could explore the multiverse and include popular alternate Spider-Man Miles Morales.

This would be the first MCU appearance for Miles Morales. The extremely excellent Into The Spider-Verse animated film was its own standalone thing. But it’s popularity, and Miles’ inclusion in the updated Spider-Man video game for PS5, make including Miles in the expanded universe seem like an obvious choice for Sony and Marvel.

None of this is for certain, of course. But the confirmed casting of Benedict Cumberbatch to play Doctor Strange in the third Spider-Man movie certainly suggests an exploration of alternate dimensions and universes.

Other confirmed cast members include Zendaya as Peter’s girlfriend MJ, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Spider-Man’s best friend Ned, and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to arrive in cinemas December 17 2021.