The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Some of Nickelodeon’s Nostalgic Best Are Working on a New Sitcom Pilot

Julie Muncy

Published 1 day ago: October 25, 2020 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:all that
heath seifertio9kenan kelkenan thompsonkevin kopelownickelodeonwarped
Some of Nickelodeon’s Nostalgic Best Are Working on a New Sitcom Pilot
From the revived All That. Jonas Brothers not a part of regular cast, unfortunately. (Image: Nickelodeon)

According to Deadline, Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, executive producers of All That, creators for Cousins for Life, and writers on Kenan & Kel, are developing a pilot called Warped! for Nickelodeon.

Based in a comic book shop, Warped! will follow Milo, the manager of a comic book store whose peaceful, nerdy life is disrupted when his boss hires Ruby, who soon ends up teaming up with Milo to create “the next great superhero franchise.”

For old-school Nickelodeon fans, this is bound to be a burst of nostalgia straight to the cerebral cortex, where nostalgia presumably lives, next to, like, parts for breathing and stuff. No word yet on casting or any other details, though we do know that Kevin Kay, former Paramount Network president, will be producing the show.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.