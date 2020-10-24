Some of Nickelodeon’s Nostalgic Best Are Working on a New Sitcom Pilot

According to Deadline, Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, executive producers of All That, creators for Cousins for Life, and writers on Kenan & Kel, are developing a pilot called Warped! for Nickelodeon.

Based in a comic book shop, Warped! will follow Milo, the manager of a comic book store whose peaceful, nerdy life is disrupted when his boss hires Ruby, who soon ends up teaming up with Milo to create “the next great superhero franchise.”

For old-school Nickelodeon fans, this is bound to be a burst of nostalgia straight to the cerebral cortex, where nostalgia presumably lives, next to, like, parts for breathing and stuff. No word yet on casting or any other details, though we do know that Kevin Kay, former Paramount Network president, will be producing the show.