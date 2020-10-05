Report: Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Has Been Moved to 2021

The spice isn’t flowing quite yet. Collider is reporting that Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune has been postponed to October 2021, making it the latest film to see a delay because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

First reported by Collider, along with Deadline, Dune has been moved from December 2020 to October 1, 2021, about 10 months after its initially planned release date. This comes after Warner Bros. shifted Wonder Woman 1984 to December 26, which led to speculation that Dune would eventually follow suit. We’ve reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and we’ll update should we hear back.

Dune’s First Trailer Is a Beautiful, Unstoppable Journey The spice must flow. The dynamic first trailer is here for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which brings a star-studded cast to a harsh desert planet where they juggle honour, power, and faith — and one young man’s fate could save or destroy them all. Read more

It’s not surprising that Dune, based on the groundbreaking sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, is likely moving its release date, as the entire movie industry has seen countless changes and delays because of the pandemic. Most recently, MGM chose to delay the release of No Time to Die to April 2021, and Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches was moved from theatres to streaming on HBO Max in time for Halloween.

In addition, Cineworld announced that over 500 of its Regal movie theatres would once again close in the United States, citing a lack of new movies to premiere.

If the reports are correct, Dune will now arrive on October 1, 2021 in the U.S. — though that date could move again because of the ongoing pandemic.