The Latest iPhone Trade-In Deals From Apple

Apple has updated its trade-in scheme following the release of the new iPhone 12 models and there are some pretty good deals for those looking to make cash from their old devices.

Apple’s trade-in promotion allows customers to get credit towards their next purchase by mailing or bringing in their old Apple-branded products. More recent models of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macbooks are valued higher, but if a product isn’t eligible for a credit Apple will still recycle it responsibly for free.

These are the estimated trade-in prices for Australians that are currently listed on Apple’s website:

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $900

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $780

iPhone 11 – Up to $565

iPhone Xs Max – Up to $610

iPhone Xs – Up to $510

iPhone XR – Up to $415

iPhone X – Up to $390

iPhone 8 Plus – Up to $350

iPhone 8 – Up to $240

iPhone 7 Plus – Up to $245

iPhone 7 – Up to $150

iPhone 6s Plus – Up to $120

iPhone 6s – Up to $90

iPhone 6 Plus – Up to $105

iPhone 6 – Up to $70

iPhone SE (1st generation) – Up to $65

For those looking to trade in for the new iPhone 12 you’re looking at $1,349 or $1,699 for an iPhone 12 Pro. Releasing on November 7th is the iPhone 12 Mini at $1,199 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is the most expensive at $1,849. But trading in your old iPhone model could get you as much as $900 off that next-gen price.

Apple also has trade-in prices for other products including iPads, Macbooks and Apple Watches, but will also take back any of its other devices, like old iPods, to recycle.

So don’t leave those old iPhones in your drawer picking up dust, trade them in and get some money, or just recycle them guilt-free. All you have to do is bring your device to an Apple store for a team member to examine or fill out Apple’s online questionnaire and mail your product back to them. Then Apple will credit you towards your next purchase or put your money onto an Apple Store gift card.