Neopets is in Danger Of Shutting Down in 2020

Neopets was a childhood favourite of many growing up in the early 2000s. It was one of the earliest examples of a website made solely for children with mini-games, online clubs and the ability to raise your own virtual pets being highlights of Neopets’ many activities. While it certainly had rivals in the online space, Neopets became a pop culture phenomenon and enjoyed nearly a decade of prosperity before its user base aged out of it. At one point, it was so popular McDonald’s featured plush Neopets characters in its Happy Meals worldwide. In 2020, it’s a very different website — and with the imminent death of Flash Player, it could also be facing a major shut down.

In July 2017, Adobe announced the planned obsolescence of Flash Player, the widely-adopted media platform used in many online animations and interactive games. It’s the sole way Neopets runs its major activities, with the vast amount of the website’s content being Flash-based.

In 2020, it was confirmed Adobe would end support for the platform and shut it down completely on December 31, 2020. This process has been ongoing since the original announcement, with many web browsers now requiring an additional check for enabling Flash Player. A new Windows update is also currently purging Flash Player from Windows machines, pushing up the date for its swansong.

Without Flash Player, the majority of Neopets’ content will disappear.

In July 2019, the Neopets Twitter account confirmed the website would migrate over to HTML at the conclusion of 2020, ahead of Flash Player’s demise. As of October 29, two months before scheduled shut down, Neopets is still operating on a Flash Player base.

Q2: "will Neopets be converted to HTML before Flash loses support in 2020" A: YES! We're currently in the process of moving everything over, those at #SDCC were able to see a small preview of what that will look like. 1/2… — neopets (@Neopets) July 21, 2019

Currently, players need to manually switch Flash on via their web browser to access basic functionality in Neopets. Accessing the map requires Flash Player. Playing mini-games (one of the sole ways Neopets users earn currency) also requires the Flash browser toggle to be manually switched on. As of writing, Neopets is still largely Flash Player-dependent, and it’s raising questions about the website’s future viability.

Neopets is in an odd spot in 2020, after multiple buyouts rendered new content for the platform a challenge. While the exact nature of the website’s code is unknown, there’s wide speculation existing owner, NetDragon, doesn’t have access to the original code it needs to refresh the website.

This is speculated to be the reason why Neopets hasn’t changed much over the last few years: the code is assumed to be too complicated to change or add to.

If that’s the case, the planned move to HTML could be a major, website-ending obstacle for Neopets. While a mobile migration is currently in beta access, there’s no current word on the status of the HTML conversation for the browser-based website. No Flash Player means no games. It means no exploring the map. It means the hopes and dreams of a generation raised on Neopets turning to ash.

In 2020, Neopets is in severe danger of shutting down entirely. While there’s still a chance it could pull off the HTML resurrection it deserves, time is quickly running out.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to the Neopets support team to understand how the website will deal with the transition to HTML, and whether Flash going away will remove the website’s capabilities in 2021. Should we hear back, we’ll update this article.