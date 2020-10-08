Mike Pence and the Fly Has Already Been Turned Into Porn by Chuck Tingle

On Thursday social media was blowing up over the Mike Pence and Kamala Harris debate. Some of this was about actual politics, but a lot of the attention was on a single fly that took up residence on the Vice President’s head. Unsurprisingly, memes ensued. But what we didn’t expect was Chuck Tingle to release a Mike Pence x Fly slash fic so quickly.

For those unfamiliar with Chuck Tingle, he is an erotica author that tends to focus on niche queer pairings. In the past he has written about a gay unicorn biker, anthropomorphised donuts and Bigfoot. Even Monday, yes the literal day, has gotten action from Tingle.

Tingle announced the release of his titillating Vice Presidential tale on Twitter on Friday. Of course, he changed the name of the protagonist ever so slightly.

“Please enjoy MIKE BENCE POUNDED IN THE BUTT BY HIS HANDSOME WEREFLY,” the tweet reads.

please enjoy MIKE BENCE POUNDED IN THE BUTT BY HIS HANDSOME WEREFLY https://t.co/UYK0zcakdq pic.twitter.com/iV3dvBe7SA — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) October 8, 2020

The tweet includes a link to the Amazon page where Tingle has self published the 4,500 story. According to the blurb, we get to enjoy a reimagined version of what happened after the debate was over. It promises “human on sentient werefly action” as well as “anal, blowjobs, rough sex, cream pies and political pounding.”

Here’s what else it has to say:

“It’s time for the vice presidential debate, and Mike Bence isn’t looking forward to the experience. While he loves to lounge around the White House planning evil, vile deeds, his advisors have informed him that, to win the independent vote, he must work toward seeming slightly less evil on camera.

Vice President Bence manages to get through most of the debate without incident, but when a fly begins to crawl through his hair on live television, his comically evil presence is revealed.

Now back in his dressing room, Mike Bence receives a visit from his new friend, who reveals himself to be a handsome werefly named Beelzebo. The two of them immediately find themselves wrapped up a hardcore gay encounter, but is there more at play here than the vice president initially suspects? Could this handsome werefly be set on exposing Mike Bence for the terrible VP that he really is?

Mike Bence Pounded In The Butt By His Handsome Werefly costs $4.19 and is available on Amazon now. Who are you to resist?