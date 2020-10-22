JB Hi-Fi Trials Same-Day ‘Store to Door’ Delivery Service

This week JB Hi-Fi launched a new on-demand delivery service in select stores. The new delivery option is a trial that aims to provide same-day order arrivals for customers.

JB Hi-Fi same day delivery

According to iTnews, JB Hi-Fi CEO Richard Murray, announced the ‘Store to Door’ initiative at the The Australian’s E-Commerce Summit on Wednesday.

It allows for some items to be delivered by a JB Hi-Fi team member seven days a week. According to the JB Hi-Fi websites it is available in a large number of stores in Victoria and South Australia, as well as select stores in NSW.

According to the JB Hi-Fi website, applicable items must be “Small to medium sized in stock products under 15 kg and no more than 80cm in length .”

To utilise the same day ‘Store to Door’ option you need to place your order before 2pm. Your items should then arrive by 8pm.

“You can now get your online order of any small to medium items delivered straight to your door by a JB team member,” the company website reads.

“Available from most stores in Victoria, South Australia and selected stores in New South Wales 7 days a week when you place your order before 2pm. You’ll see this delivery option show in checkout if its available in your area. More about JB Store to Door delivery”

Not the first

Store to Door isn’t the first same-day delivery option offered by JB Hi-Fi. The company also offers three hour rush courier delivery for eligible orders across Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide

According to Murray, B Hi-Fi currently has 75 SUVs in use for dedicated home deliveries across Australia.

JB Hi-Fi recently came under fire for refusing to accept gift cards for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 pre-orders. The company subsequently backflipped on this decision, allowing customers to indirectly utilise gift cards through a refund program.