You’ll Have to Wait For the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini

If you were hoping to get your grabby hands on a top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max in the next couple of weeks, curb your excitement. You’ll be waiting awhile longer.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini Delay

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning Apple finally unveiled the new iPhone 12 range. This was around a month later than usual due to COVID-19 related delays. But the wait isn’t over quite yet.

Rumours from earlier in the week are in fact true. The iPhone 12 will see a staggered release this year, with the iPhone 12 and Pro going into pre-order this week and launching on October 23.

Unfortunately, anyone who wants the big daddy iPhone 12 Pro Max or the baby iPhone 12 Mini will have to wait for them. Both the entry-level and flagship devices won’t go on pre-order in Australia until Saturday, November 7. It will then officially go on sale on November 13.

Apple hasn’t given an official reason for the delay, but we’re guessing it’s COVID-19 related. Although some anti-trust organisations may still have questions about this.

The iPhone Pro Max starts at $1,849 in Australia and the iPhone 12 Mini starts at $1,199.

Here are the key specs for both:

iPhone 12 Mini

A14 Bionic chip CPU

5.4-inch OLED display

64GB/128GB/256GB storage (no word on the RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Dual rear camera: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture) and 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front facing camera.

Up to 15 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclose battery mAH)

131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm, 133g

IP68 water resistance

Black, white, project red, blue, and green colour options

iPhone 12 Pro Max

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

128/256/512 GB storage (no word on RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Triple rear cameras – 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.0). 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front-facing camera

4K and HDR video recording

Up to 20 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclosed the battery size)

160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm, 226 grams

Gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options

You can catch up on all the other Australian iPhone 12 details here.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.