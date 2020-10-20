All the Latest iOS 14.1 Updates and Fixes

Apple’s iOS 14.1 update is now live and with it comes some improvements and bug fixes – here’s everything you need to know.

What’s new about the iOS 14 update?

The biggest change here is adding support for 10-bit HDR video playback for video and photo editing. The good news here is it’s not just for iPhone 12, the compatibility goes all the way back to iPhone 8.

The rest is dedicated to bug fixes like Widget dragging issues and the Mail app sending emails from the wrong alias. There are also some Music, Apple Watch and Lock Screen fixes.

Bug fixes

Here’s a full list of the iOS 14.1 fixes from Apple:

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

iOS 14 compatible devices

iOS 14 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 13. Congrats!

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to install the latest iOS 14 update

If it didn’t install automatically, to get iOS 14.1 just go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.