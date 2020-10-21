How to Catch NASA’s Moon News Live in Australia

On Thursday NASA announced it has some exciting news about the moon. But we have to wait until next week for the live stream. Here’s how you can watch it in Australia.

Big NASA Moon News

The discovery comes from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or, SOFIA. This is a modified Boeing 747 that contains a 2.5 metre telescope used for infrared astronomy. It is able to fly above most of the world’s atmosphere to get a less-obstructed view of space.

NASA has not revealed details about the announcement, but was at least kind enough to say it was exciting. Considering it’s 2020, anything less may have had us in a ‘Not Now, NASA’ panic.

“This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration,” NASA said in a press release.

The release also made mention of NASA’s recently-announced Artemis project, which is looking to return to the moon in 2024. It plans on sending the first woman to the moon as well as have 4G connectivity up there, courtesy of Nokia.

How to catch the NASA stream

Fortunately, the NASA moon news announcement is being streamed live. And to add to the cool factor, it’s going to be filmed aboard SOFIA. However, according to NASA, only the audio will streamed.

The stream will kick off at 12 p.m. EDT on Monday, October 26. Unfortunately for us Australians, that’s going to be the middle of the night on October 27.

The streamed will kick off at 3am AEDT, 2:30am ACDT, 2am AEST, 1:30am ACST and 12am AWST.

The audio from the press conferenced will be streaming live on the NASA website.