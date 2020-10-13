How Much Apple’s HomePod Mini Costs in Australia

Apple started today’s iPhone 12 event by announcing something else –the HomePod Mini. Here’s what Australians need to know.

Then first gadget off the Apple rank this year was the HomePod Mini. As the name suggests it’s a smol boi version of the HomePod that already exists in nature.

The HomePod Mini includes the same S5 chip as the Apple Watch as well as the U1 chip you see in several, but not all, Apple products. It gives it ultrawide band functionality, which helps with stuff like tracking and smart home functionality.

Of course, this also meant that Apple waxed lyrical about how privacy is VERY IMPORTANT and your data is VERY SAFE with the HomePod Mini. According to the company, it can distingish between voices, everything is encrypted, it will only save recordings if you want it to and personal requests will only work if you have your iPhone on you. That also means you need an iPhone to use it.

Apple also said that the HomePod Mini has great sound as well as an upgrade to Siri functionality. And when it comes to listening to music and podcasts, it will now work with third party apps like Pandora, Amazon Music, and iHeart Radio. However, if you’re a Spotify user the only thing you’ll be hearing is crickets. It was overtly missing from the spiel.

The most significant new feature is the Intercom system. It lets you send a voice note to other HomePods in the home and can even be specified by room or zone. It also works with iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Car Play and is compatible with AirPods.

You can read the U.S. team’s hot take about the HomePod Mini here.

HomePod Mini Australian Price and Release Date

This little lad will cost $149 in Australia. It will go on pre-order at midnight November 7 and will be on sale from November 13.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.