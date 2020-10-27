Here Are the Suburbs Getting the New Fibre NBN Upgrade First

During the CommsDay Summit on Tuesday the first Australian suburbs to receive the recently-announced full fibre NBN upgrade were revealed. Here’s who gets it first.

Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher, announced the suburbs as part of his lengthy CommsDay Speech. Part of that speech was also dedicated to comparing the NBN to Soviet tractor production. You can read all about that here.

This news comes off the back of the government announcement last month that it would be upgrading half of the NBN network to full fibre by 2023. $700 million is also being sunk into the creation of ‘Business Fibre Zones’ across metro and regional parts of the country. In total the upgrade will be cost around $3 billion.

“Work is continuing at pace within NBN to define to full design and deployment schedule that will take the new local fibre networks past 2 million premises over the next three years,” Mr Fletcher said during his speech.

“It will be based on industry consultation and other relevant factors to ensure the optimum footprint is selected, and these locations will, of course, be well communicated to customers.”

NBN Co also announced the rollout of the upgrade on Tuesday, stating that it will allow 100,000 premises to go from FTTN to FTTP.

Suburbs getting new fibre NBN upgrade

Here’s a list of the 17 suburbs that will start getting the fresh FTTN to fiber upgrade rolled out first

NSW: Belmont North, Charlestown, Toronto, Carramar, Castle Hill, Holsworthy, Liverpool, and Wetherill Park

Victoria: Lyndhurst and Narre Warren

Queensland: Acacia Ridge, Browns Plains, Eight Mile and Oxenford

South Australia: Osborne

Western Australia: Cannington and Double View

When can I upgrade my NBN?

If you’re in one of the roll out areas, NBN Co said it would have more information over the next few months. Our guess is sometime in early 2021.

“NBN Co will work closely with internet retailers over the coming months to define the process by which eligible customers can express their interest in ordering a higher speed broadband service and acquiring a fibre lead-in to their premises,” NBN Co said in a media release.

How do I find out my NBN connection type?

If you want to check what kind of NBN you can get now, we have a tool for that. After all, not all NBN connections are created equal.

Just pop in address in you and choose the data amount you’re after. From there the search button will take you to a dedicated page full of customisable plan options.

From there just hover the mouse above the little information bubble and your NBN connection type will be revealed:

