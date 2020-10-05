Here Are a Bunch of Pictures of Donald Trump Taking the Pandemic Seriously

It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. I’m sure that’s what a lot of people were thinking when Donald Trump announced on Friday morning that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, had tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

No matter your politics, you can’t help but think this was a long time coming. There are only so many times you can tempt fate before fate decides to remind you that you’re human, too.

How could this happen to someone like Trump, you ask? Let’s revisit a bunch of pictures and quotes that obviously show Trump taking the pandemic seriously. You be the judge.

“It looks like by April, you know in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away — I hope that’s true.” – Donald Trump, Feb. 10, 2020

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (C) wears a face mask as U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, May 13, 2020. (Photo: Doug Mills-Pool, Getty Images)

“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” – Donald Trump, on the coronavirus, Feb. 27, 2020.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate Mike Pence acknowledge the crowd at the end of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images)

“I’m on a stage and it’s very far away… And so I’m not at all concerned.” – Donald Trump, on holding campaign rallies during the pandemic, Sept. 13, 2020.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

“I don’t take responsibility at all.” – Donald Trump, on the lack of widespread access to testing early on in the coronavirus pandemic, March 13, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.” – Donald Trump, April 23, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club on August 01, 2020 in Potomac Falls, Virginia. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images)

“So when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.” – Donald Trump, May 19, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump tours a Honeywell International Inc. factory producing N95 masks during his first trip since widespread COVID-19 related lockdowns went into effect May 5, 2020 (Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP, Getty Images)

“Testing is a double-edged sword… When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases, so I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’” – Donald Trump, June 20, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House July 30, 2020. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images)

“Many of those cases are young people that would heal in a day… They have the sniffles, and we put it down as a test” – Donald Trump, July 19, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020. (Image: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!” – Donald Trump, Aug. 22, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020 (Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP, Getty Images)

“We’ve done a great job in covid but we don’t get the credit.” – Donald Trump, Aug. 21, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump awards the Distinguished Flying Cross to pilots and crew members of the California Army National Guard who saved 242 lives from the wildfires on Sept. 5. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP, Getty Images)

“It goes through air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch, you don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed… And so, that’s a very tricky one,” – Donald Trump to veteran journalist Bob Woodward, Feb. 7, 2020.

President Donald Trump, 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and her family walk along the Rose Garden Colonnade after Trump announced Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

“I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” – Donald Trump to Woodward, March 19, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a face mask as he speaks during the first presidential debate. (Photo: Jim Watson / AFP, Getty Images)

“I don’t wear face masks like [Vice President Joe Biden]. Every time you see him he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 60.96 m away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” – Donald Trump, Sept. 29, 2020.