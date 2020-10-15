Foxtel Now Customers Can’t Watch Kayo Or BINGE On Their Boxes Anymore

Australians have a variety of video streaming options. Many of those are owned by Foxtel: Foxtel Now, Kayo and BINGE are all different streaming services with some overlapping content that come under the company’s umbrella.

But as of Friday, some of the company’s services won’t play together as well as they have in the past.

On Friday, BINGE and Kayo apps will stop working on the Foxtel Now box, a media streaming device for the service of the same name, as first reported by TV Tonight.

This means users of the two apps beloved by sports and entertainment fans will have to figure out another way to watch content from those streaming services if they want to watch it on their televisions.

A Foxtel spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia that the change shouldn’t have a major impact on customers as there are a number of other ways to get the same content.

“BINGE and Kayo content is already available to Foxtel Now customers. For example, the Sport Pack can be added to the Base Pack for a similar price (currently $25/month) to Kayo, and this provides a simpler, all in one place solution for Foxtel Now customers,” they said in an email.

“BINGE and Kayo remain available on a wide-range of Android TVs, and are also available through the Apple TV, Android TV and Telstra TV boxes. BINGE and Kayo subscribers will continue to be able to use Chromecast to watch on their television through their smartphone, tablet or computer.

“We know a small number of customers have chosen to access Kayo and BINGE through the Foxtel Now box. We apologise for the inconvenience associated with this change and we a happy to discuss with them the range of options available through Foxtel Now including the Sport Pack and the mobile access they have through Foxtel GO.”

Despite this answer, some customers remain unsatisfied with the decision.