FaceID Could Be Getting a Speed Boost in the iPhone 12

It’s iPhone 12 launch week and that means we’re seeing a flurry of last minute leaks and rumour gracing the internet. And it seems as though one of the big updates coming to the new handsets will be a big improvement in the speed and accuracy of Apple’s FaceID sensors.

FaceID improvement in the iPhone 12

As Macrumors reports, a series of tweets from leaker Max Weinbech (@PineLeaks) details some key features of the camera components that are expected to be unveiled as part of Apple’s October launch event this week.

Apple was reportedly looking to fully redesign its TrueDepth Camera system to enable faster and more accurate facial recognition, but instead will rely on a software solution, specifically a dynamic zoning algorithm to enable more rapid unlocking and verification.

The “dynamic zoning algorithm” is shipping. The redesigned TrueDepth Camera System though, is not. Instead, a more “tightly” arranged TrueDepth will be shipped with the 5.4″ iPhone. The notch shrinks horizontally, but increases slightly vertically. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

Where we may see some hardware reconfiguration is in the smallest member of the iPhone 12 family, the model most folks are referring to as the iPhone 12 Mini ahead of Wednesday morning’s launch, which may see a redesigned module simply because the smaller screen size might not accommodate the existing FaceID sensors.

Weinbech also points to potential improvements in digital zoom, utilising a system of hybrid optical and digital zoom. We’ve seen 10x zoom on Android phones for years now, but okay. That’s Apple for you.

Only Tim Cook really knows for certain whether this rumour is legit. But we’ll find out in the early hours of Wednesday morning when Apple takes the covers off the new iPhone 12 range.

Keen to watch the iPhone 12 launch as it happens? Here’s what you need to know to catch every minute of the action here in Australia.