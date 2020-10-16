Every iPhone 12 Pre-Order Plan in Australia

The biggest telcos in Australia just released their iPhone 12 pre-order plans And we have them all in one place for you. Here’s what Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have on offer.

And in case you forgot, only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro plans pre-order plans are available so far. The Mini and Pro Max won’t go on sale until November 6.

If you need a refresher on all the specs and inclusions of the phones, we have them here:

iPhone 12 Specs

The baseline iPhone 12 which comes with 5G and has upgraded from an LCD to OLED display this year.

On the camera front it has a new dual-camera 12MP wide set up and 12MP ultra-wide setup with 120-degree field of view. It also has a new 7-element lens which, amongst other things, Apple says improves its lowlight performance.

Here are all the key specs:

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.1-inch OLED display

64GB/128GB/256GB storage (no word on the RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Dual rear camera: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture) and 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front facing camera.

Up to 17 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclose battery mAH)

146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 162g

IP68 water resistance

Black, white, project red, blue, and green colour options

iPhone 12 Pro Specs

If you want to kick things a notch, the pro series is back this year. The real heroes of these devices are the triple-rear camera systems. The Pro has 2.5x optical zoom this time around, with the Pro Max upping it to 4x optical zoom.

Apple is claiming that the iPhone 12 Pro camera features has 87 per cent better low light performance than the previous generation. There is also a slight difference in the telephoto lenses in both phones.

The iPhone 12 Pro has LiDAR support and a new ProRAW image format. The latter won’t roll out until later in the year but it combines RAW photo format with multi-frame image processing through computational photography

This basically means that the layers of photo data are held separately from one another. ProRAW then allows you to have control over and edit this separate elements (such as tone mapping and dynamic range) natively in the iPhone camera app.

And when it comes to video, the iPhone 12 Pro can now record in HDR and supports Dolby Vision. These phones will be able to shoot in 4K at 60 fps, which is a first.

Here’s the key specs for the iPhone 12 Pro:

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

128/256/512 GB storage (no word on RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Triple rear cameras – 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.0). 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front-facing camera

HDR 4K video recording

Face ID

Up to 17 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclosed the battery size)

146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 187 grams

Gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options

Now, onto the plans! And as an FYI the iPhone 12 and Pro go on sale October 23.

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later! Everything is in the process of going live.

Telstra iPhone 12 pre-order plans

As we reported earlier this week, Telstra has a hefty iPhone 12 pre-order offer. The telco is slashing $50/month its XL plan (which comes with a huge 180GB data), bringing it down to just $65/month before you add handset repayments on top of it. This is applicable for both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

You only get the discount for the first 12 months but you could always swap to a cheaper plan after that time if you wanted.

Now, if you’re looking for the cheapest iPhone 12 plan with Telstra that would be the 64GB model on Big T’s ‘Small’ Plan across 24-months. It’s $55 per month plus $56.20 per month handset repayment. This comes to a total of $111.20 per month. But it only comes with 10GB/month data.

This is where the massive pre-order offer becomes attractive. For just $10 more per month you will bump that data up to 180GB. And if you need more storage, you could also go for the 128GB model instead. All together this would come to $121.20/month (for the first 12 months, remember!) for 180GB data. Not bad.

Here are all the iPhone 12 plans on offer from Telstra:

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Telstra also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro plans

The same goes for the iPhone 12 Pro – the cheapest option is the ‘Small’ plan but you’re going to get better value from the XL pre-order offer.

For the 128GB iphone 12 Pro this would come to a total of $135.79 a month for the first 12 months and you’d get 180GB of data to play with.

Here’s all the plans.

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Telstra also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Optus iPhone 12 Plans

The cheapest iPhone 12 plan is the 64GB on a 36-month plan when you combine it with an Optus Small plan. The total comes to $76.46 per month across 36-months and it comes with 10GB data.

But if you looking for more data, more storage and a shorter plan life, our recommendation is the 128GB iPhone 12 on a 24-month ‘Medium’ plan. The total comes to $108.52 a month and it has 60GB data. If you really want to get this below $100/month you could consider opting for the 36-month contract length instead.

Here are all the iPhone 12 plan options Optus has on offer:

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

Optus iPhone 12 Pro plans

If you’d rather an iPhone 12 Pro, the cheapest option is the 128GB model. Again, this is when you combine it with the Optus ‘Small’ plan on a 36-month contract. It comes to a total of $86.18 a month with 10GB data a month.

And if you’d rather more data we still recommend the Medium Plan that comes with 60GB/month across a 24-month contract. With the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro it comes to $119.77/month.

Here are all the plan options:

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

Vodafone iPhone 12 Plans

Vodafone is also offering a sexy pre-order plan for the iPhone 12 series. It’s offering double data on its Super+ plan, which is also $10 cheaper right now. That means you’ll 200GB data per month for just $55 month before you add the handset repayment on top. More data + cheaper than Telstra… well played, Vodafone.

The cheapest iPhone 12 plan from Vodafone is the 64GB on a 36-month plan when you combine it with a $35/month Lite plan. The total comes to $72.47 per month across 36-months. And thanks to yet another deal Vodafone is running right now, it comes with 30GB data rather than the usual 10GB.

For that reason, I’d actually recommend the Lite plan. 30GB is a great chunk of data. However, if you don’t want a 36-month contract and need more storage, I’d consider opting for the 128GB iPhone 12 on a 24-month Lite plan. This one comes to $94.54 a month.

And if you really want to go hard, there’s always the pre-order offer on the 200GB plans.

Here are all the iPhone 12 plan options vodafone has on offer:

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Vodafone also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Plans

The cheapest iPhone 12 plan from Vodafone is the 128GB across 36-months when you combine it with a $35/month Lite plan. The total comes to $82.19 per month. This still gets you the 30GB of data thanks to the current deal the telco is running.

If you want to decrease the plan length on this, you could knock it down to 24-months. This would bring the cost to $105.79 a month.

The 200GB pre-order offer mentioned above is also applicable to the iPhone 12 Pro.

And here’s all the iPhone 12 Pro plans Vodafone has available:

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Vodafone also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

