Even The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Episode Titles Are Spooky as Hell

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 hour ago: October 1, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:henry james
Come on in, the water's...quite clearly haunted. (Image: Neflix)
The wait is almost over for Mike Flanagan’s much-anticipated follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. A new setting and characters await in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but in the spirit of all good horror anthologies, it looks like the levels of dread and terror will be just as satisfying. Exhibit A: the episode titles!

You’ll see some flashes of this season’s Henry James inspiration in these titles, which were tweeted out today with mysterious bits of context and extremely creepy imagery for each.

A creepy doll. Broken glasses. Soggy footprints. “We could fade at any time.” And it sure looks like that as-yet unnamed episode eight is a solid candidate for “most likely to make you pee your pants in fright,” though frankly the whole damn thing looks extremely unsettling. By that, of course, we mean we can’t wait to binge the whole thing ASAP. The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on October 9.

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s New Trailer Is Drowning in Creepiness

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s title alone tells you all of the important basic details you need to know about Netflix’s impending follow up to The Haunting of Hill House’s story about an unsuspecting family that ends up being torn apart by the malevolent energies radiating from their home. As...

