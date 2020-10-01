Even The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Episode Titles Are Spooky as Hell

The wait is almost over for Mike Flanagan’s much-anticipated follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. A new setting and characters await in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but in the spirit of all good horror anthologies, it looks like the levels of dread and terror will be just as satisfying. Exhibit A: the episode titles!

You’ll see some flashes of this season’s Henry James inspiration in these titles, which were tweeted out today with mysterious bits of context and extremely creepy imagery for each.

I’m going to start counting. And it’ll be your turn to run and hide. Then, I’ll find you. pic.twitter.com/jHgoMy5CTP — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 30, 2020

Dead doesn’t mean gone. pic.twitter.com/GBfGPfzA3y — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 30, 2020

Further than I’ll miss you, but closer than goodbye. pic.twitter.com/C8gSUtiZ95 — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 30, 2020

We’re all on our own time, it seems. But you… you just kept on dreaming. pic.twitter.com/njbijPIbZf — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 30, 2020

The invitation had been accepted. pic.twitter.com/iignjFuQxB — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 30, 2020

A creepy doll. Broken glasses. Soggy footprints. “We could fade at any time.” And it sure looks like that as-yet unnamed episode eight is a solid candidate for “most likely to make you pee your pants in fright,” though frankly the whole damn thing looks extremely unsettling. By that, of course, we mean we can’t wait to binge the whole thing ASAP. The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on October 9.

