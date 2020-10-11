Disney Is Developing a Space Mountain Movie, Which Was Probably Inevitable

To be honest, the most surprising thing about this is that it hasn’t happened already.

Do you like mountains? Space? Iconic roller coasters featuring at least some of both? Then the Hollywood Reporter has good news for you: Disney just hired writer Joby Harold (Army of the Dead, that Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show in the works) to adapt (is that the right word here?) the Space Mountain roller coaster into a feature film script. As the Hollywood Reporter shares, the film is slated to be live action, and will also be produced by Harold in collaboration with his wife, Tory Tunnell, who produce under the banner Safehouse Pictures.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich’s Rideback will also produce — they were involved with Disney’s Aladdin remake. The film has few details out about it now, though it will be “a family adventure.” The ride initially launched in 1975 at Walt Disney World, and versions of it also appear at Disneyland and at other parks around the world. Notably, the ride doesn’t have characters or a plot attached to it, so just about everything about the upcoming movie will be invented with the ride itself serving as vague thematic inspiration.

The film has no release date or attached actors as of yet.