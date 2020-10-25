Creepshow Gets Animated in Its Upcoming Halloween Special

Creepshow, Shudder’s horror anthology headed up by Greg Nicotero, is gearing up for Halloween with a two-story Halloween special. Only, both stories are animated, which adds an interesting stylistic twist to the series.

First up is “Survivor Type”, a Stephen King short story brought to life by Nicotero and the voice of venerable tough guy and former young vampire Kiefer Sutherland. This one features Kiefer as a man determined to survive on a deserted island, no matter what ills befall him. The second, a Joe Hill story adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joe King (The Kissing Booth) as “a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.”

The short preview here doesn’t give a big glimpse of the episodes, but they both seem to be employing a motion comic style of animation that’s pretty neat. Feels very in keeping with the short story adaptation going on. Also, I’m down to hear Kiefer Sutherland’s voice in everything — those exaggeratedly gruff tones are a pretty compelling match for animation.

The Creepshow animated special premieres on Shudder October 29.