The Government is Spending $25 Million on Women in STEM Cadetships

The 2020 Federal Budget includes a ton of inclusions for its new JobMaker scheme. This includes economic security packages spefically for women, and one is aimed at STEM.

Budget 2020 x Women in STEM

According to the 2020 Budget papers the Second Women’s Economic Security Package will provide $231 million over four years. A total of $25.1 million will be used specifically for a Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)Industry Cadetship program.

This program aims to “support 500 women working in STEM industries to complete an Advanced Diploma through a combination of study and work-integrated learning experiences.”

Details around what this will actually entail and who will be eligible are currently scarce. However, we can assume this is all part of the Coalition’s 10-year plan for women in science, which was first announced as part of the 2018 Budget.

At the time the government said this aimed to “set out a long–term strategy for increasing female involvement in STEM education and careers.”

Here’s a list of the other inclusions in the Second Women’s Economic Security Package: