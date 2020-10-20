Budget For Tires Because The 2022 Genesis G70 Could Be Getting A Dirty Drift Mode

There’s a redesigned Genesis G70 sedan coming in the 2022 model year and, if we get anything like the car announced for the Korean market today, it should be a very fun, controllably messy good time depending on local law enforcement.

While official specification for the global-market redesigned Genesis G70 has not been confirmed yet, the automaker announced a slew of sporty upgrades to the version of the car that’s about to go on sale in the South Korean market.

Photo: Genesis

The 2022 G70 is now available (at least in Korea) with a new Sports+ drive mode, which newly optimises the programming of the 188kW 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and 272kW, 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine options that carry over from the outgoing G70. The car is also available with a 2.2-litre diesel in some markets, but zero chance it’ll ever come to us.

New G70 models optioned with the twin-turbo V6 engine and “Sports Package” will also include a more aggressive Variable Exhaust Valve System, and the car’s updated Dynamic AWD is now programmed with a rear-wheel-drive biased “Drift Mode” to get the car sideways a little easier.

The new model also features an updated 10.25-inch infotainment system, navigation-based cruise control and lane-following assist, as well as an NFC digital key and three new matte-finished paint jobs that a Genesis spokesperson reportedly informed Road & Track was under consideration for the U.S. No other details of the Korean press release were confirmed for other markets.

Photo: Genesis

Considering Genesis has been peddling the G70 as a luxurious compact sedan with a sporty side since its inception, it seems extremely likely our large American appetites for mayhem will award us the chance to option the same goodies as the Koreans, if things go our way.

Before you go getting mad about this newer generation G70 not getting the six-speed manual transmission option available on the original, please keep in mind that Drift Mode is only available on the V6 engine, which wasn’t available with the 6-speed anyway. We’ll all just have to drift in peace with the 8-speed automatic, or figure our own thing out.