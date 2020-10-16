Brave New World is Your Next Sci-Fi Obsession and It’s on Stan Right Now

This year has been full of exciting sci-fi TV epics, just see Raised by Wolves and Devs. But if you’re still feeling the long wait until The Mandalorian season two hits at the end of the month, Stan has got you covered.

Brave New World is a new original series from NBCUniversal, based on Aldous Huxley’s classic 1930s dystopian novel. It’s set in a future where citizens are forced to take mind-controlling drugs that make everyone happy all the time – what could go wrong, right? But as the main character, Bernard Marx, begins to question the world around him it all goes downhill from there.

The cast of the show is stacked with Alden Ehrenreich (aka young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Joseph Morgan (The Originals), Harry Lloyd (The Theory of Everything) as Bernard and even Demi Moore makes an appearance.

Brave New World has some stunning visuals, bringing us the utopian world of New London that we all wish we could escape to right now. Plus, it digs into themes like the revolution, privacy and control – which are definitely not relevant to current society or anything. You can check out the trailer below:

The audience score for Brave New World is currently 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty good if you care about that sort of thing.

Brave New World is also just the first in a huge lineup of shows hitting Stan thanks to a content deal with NBCUniversal and its subsidiary streaming service Peacock. I Hate Suzie, with Doctor Who star Billie Piper, is on the platform right now and coming down the pipe is the highly anticipated Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail. Get keen.

All nine episodes of Brave New World are available to stream right now on Stan just in time for the weekend.