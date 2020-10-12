Cop Up To 57% Off Amazon’s Echo Range and More, An Early Treat For Amazon Prime Day

After recently unveiling a brand new range of Echo products, Amazon is knocking a hefty chunk of change off a number of its earlier generation Echo devices, a whole day before the Amazon Prime Day sale officially kicks off. From the 3rd-Gen Echo Dot to the 10th-Gen Kindle, here’s what’s going on the cheap.

Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, the 13th of October, at 12AM AEDT and runs until the 11.59pm AEDT on the 14th of October. This is Amazon Prime Day’s longest ever promotion in Australia, after the event was delayed due to the events of 2020.

“We’re excited to offer Australian Prime members the chance to access fantastic savings across tens of thousands of products from international and Aussie brands across all categories for Prime Day this year,” Matt Furlong, Amazon Australia’s country manager, said in a press release provided to Gizmodo Australia.

If this first deal is anything to go by, we’re in for one hell of a ride over the next two and a bit days.

