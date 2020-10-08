Get Ready For Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything You Need To Know [Updated]

Amazon Prime Day 2020, Amazon’s annual big-bargain sale date is fast approaching, and we’ve got all the details on what you need to know to make the most of it.

2020 has been a challenging year, and while Amazon has been making money hand over fist as more Australians turn to online shopping, it’s also delayed its annual multi-day sale specifically for Amazon Prime members. I’m talking of course about Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Update: 9/10: Ahead of Prime Day officially kicking off, Amazon have leaked a few deals that will be available on the day. We’ve included some relevant ones below.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a self-generated sales event that Amazon originally kicked off to celebrate its 20th anniversary back in 2015. Australians couldn’t officially get a taste of Prime Day without using a shipping agent of some kind until 2018, but for the past couple of years we’ve been able to score some pretty tasty bargains over the course of the sale.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon usually holds its Prime Day sale in July, but… well… have you met 2020? It’s been spectacularly good at ruining people’s plans, even if you are the world’s biggest retailer.

That’s left the status of Amazon Prime Day rather up in the air – until now. Amazon have just announced that Prime Day 2020 will begin at 12AM AEDT on Tuesday, 13 October with local deals running until 11:59PM AEDT on Wednesday, 14 October.

Since Prime Day is happening worldwide, Australian shoppers will also be able to get deals from the U.S. through Amazon’s Global Store until 6pm AEDT on Thursday, 15 October.

Hang on – how can “Prime Day” take place over multiple “dates”?

Sure, a “day” is typically singular, and “dates” is plural, but when you’ve got the kind of cash that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos does, the rules don’t seem to apply.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to grab Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Yes, you do. Amazon Prime membership in Australia runs at $6.99/month or $59 annually, with a free one-month trial available if you haven’t previously been a member. That does mean that once the date is formally announced you could sign up for the trial, use it to nab deals and then cancel afterwards, if you’re not completely sold.

You can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime here.

Amazon’s primary pitch with Amazon Prime has long been the free shipping – in Australia that’s 2-day expedited shipping typically – but it also includes a bunch of other bundled content such as video through Amazon Prime and a small selection of free-to-read eBooks and Music content.

What deals will be available?

Amazon tends to mix it up a little in terms of strictly time-limited deals, or deals where there’s only a tiny quantity of actual goods at seriously discounted prices, as well as goods that stay on special for the entire duration of the sale, stock permitting. However, they have released details about a few deals ahead of the big day.

It doesn’t take too much crystal ball gazing to suggest that Amazon will be offering some decent discounts on their own products. Some of the announced deals include $100 off RRP on the Echo Show 8, saving up to $80 on the Kindle Paperwhite and getting up to 30% off on select Ring Home Security items.

Some other announced deals include:

Up to 40% off select Panasonic Cameras

Up to 26% off select NIKON Cameras

Great savings on the Fitbit Versa 2 starting from $199

Save 15% off selected Playstation 4 video games

Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console Black for $399, 28% off RRP

Save up to 37% off RRP on select Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

Save up to 30% on select Dremel Tools. Discount applied in prices displayed

If you want to keep an eye on Prime Day deals in Australia, you can do so here.

Are any deals available now?

While Amazon Prime Day 2020 doesn’t officially begin until the 13th October, there’s a few deals available early for Amazon Prime members exclusively. If you’re not a Prime Member already, you can sign up to a 30-day trial here to reap the below, along with gaining exclusive access to the Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals from the 13th October).

For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can access the streaming service for four months, gaining access to over 60 million songs, ad-free. The service cost will revert back to $11.99/month once the trial period ends.

Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can enjoy a 3-month free trial and an audiobook of their choice each month, reverting to $16.45/month thereafter.

Prime members who haven’t experienced Kindle Unlimited can also enjoy a free, 3-month trial from the 1st October with the service becoming $13.99/month thereafter. Customers are allowed to cancel all services whenever they wish to.

Finally, both Prime members and customers can rent popular movies from as little as $0.99 through the Prime Video Store from the 7th October.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.