Your Game of Thrones Spinoff Wait Will Be Just a Bit Longer

The original Jurassic Park crew would like you to exercise your constitutional rights. Syfy wants to make Santa edgy in a new animated series. Plus, a new look at Raised by Wolves’ climax, and what’s to come on The Boys.

Jurassic World: Dominion

A new photo from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion sees Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum encouraging fans to vote this November while wearing some clever masks.

Save Yourselves!

A new ‘50s sci-fi sendup trailer for Save Yourselves! hypes its Tribble-like aliens. It stars GLOW’s Sunita Mani, plus Amy Sedaris, John Reynolds, Ben Sinclair, and John Early.

Run

A quick teaser confirms Run, an upcoming horror film starring Sarah Paulson as a very bad mother, premieres on Hulu November 20.

Cadaver

In the trailer for Cadaver, the survivors of an atomic war are invited to participate in a hotel’s ritualistic stage play.

The Pole

Coming Soon reports Syfy has greenlit The Pole, an “edgy animated comedy series” starring the voices of Bobby Moynihan, Jillian Bell, Nicole Byer, Colin Jost, Sasheer Zamata, SungWon Cho, and Tim Simons. The series is said to concern “all hell breaking loose” when a scandal involving Saint Nick (Moynihan) turns into “a twisted power struggle for the Red Suit. As Nick, the 20th to wear the Suit, struggles with the age-old question of naughty vs. nice, his wife Mrs. Claus, aka Gretchen (Bell), works to keep the political machine that is toy production afloat. It isn’t easy as they juggle the factory elves, including Nick’s head elf Matilda (Nicole Byer) and the political activist Helenor (Sasheer Zamata), as well as parenting two sons – Nick’s mini-me Harry (SungWon Cho) and the crown prince, Jack (Tim Simons), who’s not only next in line for the Suit, but also looking to rebrand it. Reporting on all the drama in The Pole? Cocoa (Colin Jost), host of the North Pole News Network Program, Morning Cocoa.”

House of the Dragon

According to Deadline, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, is now scheduled for a 2022 premiere.

Raised By Wolves

Spoiler TV has photos and synopses for the eighth and ninth episodes of Raised By Wolves. Click through for more.

EPISODE 108: Mass Directed by Alex Gabassi As Marcus (Travis Fimmel) continues to embrace his Mithraic devotion, Sue (Niamh Algar) worries he may no longer have her and Paul’s (Felix Jamieson) best interests at heart. Meanwhile, Mother (Amanda Collin) experiences what she believes to be malfunctions, and Hunter (Ethan Hazzard) works on a secret project with Father (Abubakar Salim).

EPISODE 109: Umbilical Directed by James Hawes Sue (Niamh Algar) is determined to keep the children safe, and in doing so, struggles with whether or not she can trust Mother (Amanda Collin). Meanwhile, a new threat arises and an increasingly erratic Marcus (Travis Fimmel) causes the Mithraic to question their leader.

Swamp Thing

Comic Book has a new poster for the CW’s presentation of Swamp Thing’s already aired only season this October.

The Boys

Finally, Amazon has released a second follow-up trailer for “The Bloody Doors Off,” this week’s episode of The Boys.

