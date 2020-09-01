Watch A YouTuber Make A Simple Amphibious Car

Whomst amongst us has not heard the call of the open ocean, yearned to feel the kiss of salt spray on our cheeks, the feeling of cool water pooling around your ankles as you listen for your motor to suck in a big gulp of water? You could do what everyone does and just buy an Amphicar. Or, you could do like Peter Sripol did, and cut up an old jonboat so you can stick go-Kart stuff in there.

The result, after some futzing/iterating is a handsome little machine with bug-eyes and a little smile. Best of all, it seems to meet the “bad as boat, terrible as a car” design brief that has underpinned every amphibious vehicle in history.