US Presidential Debate: Australia Start Time And How To Stream Trump Versus Biden

Breaking news: there’s a US election happening soon-ish. There’ll even be debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Here’s all the details about the Australian start time for the first US presidential debate and how you can stream it.

What time does the first US Presidential debate start in Australia?

The debate starts at 11 a.m. AEST (that’s NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, ACT), at 10.30 a.m. ACST (South Australia, Northern Territory), or 9 a.m. in WA.

It’s expected to run for 90 minutes.

How can I stream the debate live?

Many of Australia’s free-to-air stations will be broadcasting and streaming the debate live. These include:

What else do I need to know about the debate?

There’s quite a lot of news about the US election and its debates, but here’s what you need to know:

What will happen at the debate? Will one of the candidates outperform another? Does the performance in an unnatural, televised showcase really even tell you anything about the candidates?

There’s only one way to find out!