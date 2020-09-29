US Presidential Debate: Australia Start Time And How To Stream Trump Versus Biden

Breaking news: there’s a US election happening soon-ish. There’ll even be debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Here’s all the details about the Australian start time for the first US presidential debate and how you can stream it.
What time does the first US Presidential debate start in Australia?
The debate starts at 11 a.m. AEST (that’s NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, ACT), at 10.30 a.m. ACST (South Australia, Northern Territory), or 9 a.m. in WA.
It’s expected to run for 90 minutes.
How can I stream the debate live?
Many of Australia’s free-to-air stations will be broadcasting and streaming the debate live. These include:
- ABC: You can watch the debate broadcast on ABC NEWS channel streamed on the ABC iView website or the app.
- SBS: It will be on SBS On Demand, or via the SBS News website, Facebook and Twitter accounts.
- Channel 9: The debate will be streamed on the 9Now website or the 9Now app.
- Channel 7: They will stream the debate on their website here.
What else do I need to know about the debate?
There’s quite a lot of news about the US election and its debates, but here’s what you need to know:
- The debate is being moderated by respected Fox News host Chris Wallace.
- He announced the six debate topics last week. They are: Trump and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities; and the integrity of the election. (Psst, here’s some of the suggested questions from our US colleagues.)
- According to current polls, Joe Biden remains firmly ahead of President Donald Trump in the national and state races. He’s got better approval ratings too.
- Right now, 538’s election forecast reckons Biden wins 78 in 100 times. Not bad for the Democrats, huh? Well, Clinton’s chances of winning was only marginally better on Election Day in 2016 and we all saw how that went.
What will happen at the debate? Will one of the candidates outperform another? Does the performance in an unnatural, televised showcase really even tell you anything about the candidates?
There’s only one way to find out!