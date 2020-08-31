Updates From American Horror Story, Dune and More

Peyton Reed says that Hope and Scott will still be an equal pairing in Ant-Man 3. Karl Urban continues to have hope to return to Mega-City One. John DiMaggio discusses the progress of Disenchantment’s third season. Plus, explore the stuntwork of Mulan and what’s to come on Lovecraft Country. Spoilers away!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Dune

Empire Magazine has our first look at the sandworms in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

This month’s subscriber cover, created exclusively for Empire in collaboration with the filmmakers behind #Dune, is a terrifying glimpse at the colossal sandworms of Arrakis. READ MORE: https://t.co/WYPn8ISZU2 pic.twitter.com/3w92hRsDrB — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) August 28, 2020

Ant-Man 3

In conversation with Yahoo, director Peyton Reed promised Evangeline Lilly will share equal billing with Paul Rudd in Ant-Man 3.

They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that. And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way.

Mulan

The latest Mulan featurette discusses the film’s stunt work and choreography.

Z

A child’s demonic, imaginary friend reveals himself after communicating through a Speak & Spell in a new clip from Z.

The Multivorce

Deadline reports CBS All Access is now developing The Multivorce, a half-hour animated comedy from Kirker Butler (Family Guy) and Scott Mosier (The Grinch) described as “Marriage Story mixed with Rick and Morty.” The series follows the Gundersons, “a seemingly normal American family: mother, father, three kids dealing with the complicated realities of divorce. However, instead of the kids having to spend every other weekend at their father’s shitty bachelor apartment across town, they spend every other weekend with their warrior queen mother in her very exciting (and often very dangerous) kingdom somewhere in the Multivorce.”

50 Shades of Fright

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Quibi has ordered a second season of 50 Shades of Fright set to premiere this October 26. Upcoming episodes will star Christina Ricci, Victoria Justice, Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, and Rory Culkin.

Mega-City One

During a recent interview with Screen Geek, Karl Urban once again stated he’s interested in reprising his role as Judge Dredd in the upcoming Mega-City One TV series.

Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories. There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe. I think that Jason [Kingsley] and his team – I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands. And if I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there – because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that’d be fantastic and for whatever reason – and there are many – if it doesn’t happen, then I wish them the best, and I can’t wait to see what they do.

Disenchantment

Speaking with Comic Book, John DiMaggio confirmed a third season of Disenchantment is currently in production.

I don’t honestly know what I’m exactly allowed to talk about as far as Disenchantment. But you are right. It is coming back. There’s a bunch of episodes, and we’re cooking along. We’re in production right now. So I’ve been to the studio to record, and I’ve also been at home and recorded stuff. We’ve done both. But yeah, we’re cooking along. And I don’t have a date for you, but believe me, on social media, everybody will be the first to hear when we find out, you know what I mean?

American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy has released another visual clue for the tenth season of American Horror Story.

Lovecraft Country

Finally, Leti, Tic, and Montrose head to Boston in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A History of Violence.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.