This Toy Story and Adidas Kids Collection Is So Cool I’m Upset I’m an Adult

Why is it children get all the good stuff? Adidas recently debuted its upcoming collection of kids sneakers, shirts, and even a basketball inspired by Disney Pixar’s Toy Story series. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go find a Zoltar Speaks machine that works in reverse.

The Toy Story Friendship Collection features some amazing kids sneakers inspired by some of the movie’s biggest characters, with basketball stars Donovan Mitchell and Dame Lillard representing the helm as Woody and Buzz, respectively. There are also t-shirts, basketball jerseys, and a basketball that looks like the signature Pixar bouncy ball. Prices range from $US22 ($31) for a t-shirt to $US90 ($127) for the specialty Woody sneakers. And we’re sad to say that, yes, they’re only for kids. We’ve pulled out some of the highlights.

Editor’s Note: The collection does not appear to be live on the Australian store just yet.

D.O.N. Issue #2 x Woody Toy Story Shoes

Photo: Adidas

Adidas’ signature Woody shoes, created with Utah Jazz basketball player Donovan Mitchell, recreates Woody’s iconic cowboy outfit with a bit of flair.

D.O.N. Issue #2 x Woody Toy Story Shoes

Photo: Adidas

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Woody outfit without some cow print.

D.O.N. Issue #2 x Woody Toy Story Shoes

Photo: Adidas

The sneaker features a loving tribute to the movie, with “Andy” written across the bottom of the shoe.

Dame 7 Shoes

Photo: Adidas

Portland Trail Blazers’ Dame Lillard worked with Adidas on this Buzz Lightyear-inspired sneaker, which features buttons, aliens, and wings on the side because how else are you going to fly?

Dame 7 Shoes

Photo: Adidas

Much like the Woody shoes, the Buzz Lightyear ones also feature Andy’s name.

Dame 7 Shoes

Photo: Adidas

But these ones have a futuristic edge: They glow in the dark!

Rex x Top Ten Hi

Photo: Adidas

Rex might be one of the most-timid characters in Toy Story, but he turned out the coolest hightop in the world.

Rex x Top Ten Hi

Photo: Adidas

A look at the box the Adidas Toy Story sneakers come in.

Jessie x NMD

Photo: Adidas

They even make baby shoes!!!

Jessie x NMD

Photo: Adidas

Look how fluffy they are!

You’ve Got a Friend in Me Spanish Toy Story Tee

Photo: Adidas

Adidas sells English and Spanish-language t-shirts for the iconic phrase from Randy Newman’s Toy Story song.

You’ve Got a Friend in Me Toy Story Jersey

Photo: Adidas

Time to play some youth basketball, sponsored by Pizza Planet.

You’ve Got a Friend in Me Toy Story Jersey

Photo: Adidas

Just perfect.

Luxo Ball x Pro Model 2G

Photo: Adidas

Shoes to match your basketball.