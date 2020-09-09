Australia’s New EV Subscription Service Doesn’t Come Cheap, Soz

While slowly growing in popularity, EVs are still a hard sell in Australia. We don’t have the most robust public charging network and thanks to things like Luxury Car Tax, they can be expensive. It’s a big commitment, especially when we’re a country of petrol heads. So AGL Energy is trying to offer an alternative solution – an EV Subscription service.

EV Subscription Service

This is exactly what it sounds like, a subscription service when you can essentially loan an EV long-term. The cost per week is dependent on what model you go for. At the moment there are only four EVs on offer:

Nissan Leaf – $299 a week

Hyundai IONIQ – $299 a week

Hyundai Kona – $359 a week

Tesla Model 3 – $599 a week

Here’s what each subscription comes with, regardless of the model:

A late model electric car with low mileage

Comprehensive car insurance with $2000 excess

24/7 roadside assistance

Standard maintenance on the car, its battery and charger (including tyres, windscreen and wipers)

Installation of a charger at your home

Free electric vehicle changes every six months, based on product availability

Us managing your charging

Climate Active certified carbon neutral electricity offsets

The shortest subscription time is a month, however, if you opt for anything under six months you’ll be charged extra. Here’s why.

What about the charger?

Each subscription comes with a charger for your home. This is quite cool, but also where you’ll see some more costs creep in. The initial installation fee is $800, plus a $150 service fee if you keep the car for less than 6 months. And if any structural or groundwork needs to take place to install it, that could cost more again.

As for availability, you need to live within 50km of a major CBD and have off street parking.

So while this is a great initiative, it’s not cheap and comes with quite a few caveats. But if you can afford an EV in the first place it might be a good way to see if one suits your lifestyle for actually buying one.