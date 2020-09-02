The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 3 hours ago: September 3, 2020 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:disney
disney plusgiancarlo espositoio9lucasfilmstar warsstreamingthe mandaloriantimothy olyphant
Mando brandishing a weapon that is most definitely not a tuning fork. (Image: Disney+)
Mando brandishing a weapon that is most definitely not a tuning fork. (Image: Disney+)

When Jon Favreau said that The Mandalorian’s second season wouldn’t be stopped by the covid-19 pandemic that’s effectively brought Hollywood to its knees, he meant it.

This morning, seemingly apropos of nothing, Disney announced that The Mandalorian’s second season will hit Disney+ on October 30 and will be simulcast in the U.S. and the UK.

The announcement didn’t come along with any new details about what to expect from the upcoming season, but given that Timothy Olyphant’s slated to make his debut in the series and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gideon will return with the Darksaber in hand, The Mandalorian’s next chapter is almost certainly going to be a compelling one.

The Mandalorian’s second season hits Disney+ on October 30.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.