The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

When Jon Favreau said that The Mandalorian’s second season wouldn’t be stopped by the covid-19 pandemic that’s effectively brought Hollywood to its knees, he meant it.

This morning, seemingly apropos of nothing, Disney announced that The Mandalorian’s second season will hit Disney+ on October 30 and will be simulcast in the U.S. and the UK.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming October 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/w7PIQfwrBm — Disney (@Disney) September 2, 2020

The announcement didn’t come along with any new details about what to expect from the upcoming season, but given that Timothy Olyphant’s slated to make his debut in the series and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gideon will return with the Darksaber in hand, The Mandalorian’s next chapter is almost certainly going to be a compelling one.

The Mandalorian’s second season hits Disney+ on October 30.

