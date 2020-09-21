The First WandaVision Trailer Is Totally Bonkers and You’ll Love It

What does the Marvel Cinematic Universe look like in 2020? Well, it’s not cinematic. It’s on Disney+ and it’s WandaVision.

Surprising audiences during the 2020 Emmy Awards, Marvel revealed its first look at their upcoming show WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Each reprises their role from the Avengers films which is extremely complicated when you realise, well, Vision is dead.

The show plays with that by blending familiar sitcom tropes with superhero humour into a package that looks kind of wild, but also insanely fun.

Here’s the first trailer for WandaVision, which will be released sometime later this year.

This story is developing…