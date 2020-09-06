The Cast of The Princess Bride Will Reunite for a Virtual Table Read to Benefit the Wisconsin Democratic Party

The event will be a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The classic cast of the 1987 film The Princess Bride — Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal — will be teaming up with the film’s director Robert Reiner and host/Q&A moderator Patton Oswalt for a virtual streaming event designed to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The event will feature a reading of the film’s script and a Q&A session afterward. Streaming on September 13th, the event will raise money for the state’s Democratic Party, requiring a signup and donation to view, according to Deadline, though there isn’t a minimum required donation so you could donate a very small amount and still get to enjoy the show.

Wisconsin is set to be a major battleground state in the 2020 election, and was recently the site of yet another round of horrible white supremacist violence, as Black man Jacob Blake was shot by police, leaving him paralysed from the waist down, and later Kyle Rittenhouse, member of a “Kenosha guard” vigilante group, opened fire into a crowd of people protesting Blake’s shooting.

“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans. He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing,” Cary Elwes said in a statement. “If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.”

The event will be on September 13th, starting at 4pm PT. The signup link is here. Beats the Quibi remake.

