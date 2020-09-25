The Boys Is Getting a College Superhero Spinoff

Three words: Super. Hero. College.

That’s the quick pitch for a brand new series being developed for Amazon as a spinoff to The Boys. Deadline reports show executive producer Craig Rosenberg is writing the spinoff, which has been in the works for a while but does not yet have a title. Now, it’s being fast-tracked because season two of The Boys has been such a big hit for Amazon that the streamer wants to keep the brand going.

This spinoff isn’t just about a superhero college though. We’re talking about the violent, raunchy world of The Boys. So, it’s being described as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

One piece of info we do know about the show is that the college at the centre is run by Vought International, and that might open up the door to some details. Fans of The Boys may remember that Starlight has offhandedly mentioned that Vought has at least one group of younger heroes that it sponsors publicly, which could factor into this story. Also, don’t rule out the series also potentially featuring Superduper, a ragtag team of young, C-list heroes who cross paths with Hughie and the Boys when a Vought-branded hero joins their team and starts harassing the inexperienced capes. Additionally, a show about younger characters could open up the possibility to introduce Laddio, the Robin-like sidekick to Tek Knight, a Batman analogue, both of whom get caught up in massively fucked up scandals.

Whether it’s one of those ideas or not, though, we’ll have to wait and see.

Rosenberg wrote the pilot for the show and will be the showrunner, along with all the producers who already work on The Boys. No word when it could start shooting but the thought is sooner rather than later.

Additional reporting by Charles Pulliam-Moore