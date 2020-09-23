Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has now been officially launched in Australia. Here’s everything you need to know about the price, its specs, when and where you can get your mitts on it.

What’s the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition?

Phones are getting pretty expensive. So there’s increasing interest in when phone makers launch more affordable versions of their flagship models.

Enter the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 4G & 5G. Like the S10 and Note 10 Lite models, the new phone brings a lot of the features of the Galaxy S20s but at a lower price point.

Spec Dump

For those of you who just want the cold, hard phone deets, here you go:

Display: 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED. Infinity-O Display (1080×2400), 407ppi, HDR10+ certified. 120Hz refresh rate.

Dimensions & weight: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm, 190g

Cameras: 32MP Front facing camera. Rear facing triple camera: 12MP ultra wide camera, 12mp wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera.

CPU: 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor -3.0GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz. 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor -2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz.

Memory: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128 (4G)/256GB (5G) internal storage. 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage.

Battery: 4,500mAh.

Operating System: Android 10.

Network: 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0.

Sensors: optical fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor.

Colours: Cloud red, cloud orange, cloud lavender, cloud mint, cloud white, cloud navy

Australian Price

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition starts at $999 for the 4G Model and $ 1,149 for the 5G model.

The 4G model has 128Gb of internal storage whereas the 5G comes with a total of 245GB.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be sold online and in store.

Pre-sale for the phone will begin on Friday, 25 September. And it will go on-sale from Friday, 9 October.