The News Of Tomorrow, Today

I think I’m Attracted to the New Rolls-Royce Ghost

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 12 seconds ago: September 25, 2020 at 3:18 pm -
Filed to:au
rolls-royce ghost
rolls-royce ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended just debuted in Australia and I may be a little too in love with it.

The Ghost is the epitome of luxury vehicle. At $740,000 for the extended edition ($900,000 with all the best extras) I was surprised the car itself didn’t eject me for being A Poor.

My tech heart now beats for the Rolls-Royce Ghost

This bad boy is made for people who don’t just want to ride in luxury, but work in it too. Similar to the Audi A8 I freaked out over a couple of years back, the Ghost has optional rear individual tray tables and tablets. This also comes with a bespoke sound system, Wi-Fi connectivity and a state-of-the-art infotainment system.

These  features are coupled with optional Serenity Seating, which you may know from the company’s Phantom range.

rolls-royce ghost

These seats recline and massage you in a style Rolls-Royce compares to a business class experience. And look, they’re not wrong. There’s even a champagne cooler built into the mid-section of the back seat that can cool wines to six and 11 degrees centigrade to accommodate vintage and non-vintage drops. And if you prefer delicious brown elixir, there’s a whisky decanter, too.

If Rolls-Royce want to let me run the entire site from the back of one for a day, I’m willing to make that sacrifice.

rolls-royce ghost

And if you didn’t think things were fancy enough already, the car also detoxifies the air within the cabin with its Micro-Environment Purification System. It has impurity detection sensors to detect the ambient air quality. Again, I’m surprised it didn’t remove me once I sat behind the wheels.

If it detects an unacceptable level of ‘airborne containments’ the air will be passed though a filter to remove the vast majority of the ultra-fine particles within two minutes.

Under the hood you’ll find a twin-turbocharged 6.75 litre V12 engine with 420kW power at 5000rpm and 850Nm of torque from 1,600rpm. It has a top speed of 255km/h and can go from o to 100 in in 4.8 seconds. Just don’t spill the champagne, love.

Safety features

rolls-royce ghost

The safety features on the Rolls-Royce Ghost are also robust. They include:

  • Adaptive headlights with vision assist and night-time wildlife and pedestrian warnings
  • Alertness assistance
  • Four camera system with panoramic view, all round-visibility and helicopter view
  • Active cruise control
  • Collision warning
  • Cross traffic warning
  • Lane departure and lane changing warnings
  • 7×3 high definition heads up display
  • Self park

Rolls-Royce Ghost Australian Price

A very casual roof.

Here in Australia the Rolls-Royce Ghost starts at $628,000 and the Ghost Extended at $740,000. However, it’s worth noting that all Rolls-Royce vehicles are bespoke so the final price comes down to the inclusions and any design inclusions you opt for.

And I really do mean any. While on site I was told about how one customer wanted the bespoke team to use wood from his own orchard for his car. And you better believe they did it. Incredible.

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.