I think I’m Attracted to the New Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended just debuted in Australia and I may be a little too in love with it.

The Ghost is the epitome of luxury vehicle. At $740,000 for the extended edition ($900,000 with all the best extras) I was surprised the car itself didn’t eject me for being A Poor.

My tech heart now beats for the Rolls-Royce Ghost

This bad boy is made for people who don’t just want to ride in luxury, but work in it too. Similar to the Audi A8 I freaked out over a couple of years back, the Ghost has optional rear individual tray tables and tablets. This also comes with a bespoke sound system, Wi-Fi connectivity and a state-of-the-art infotainment system.

These features are coupled with optional Serenity Seating, which you may know from the company’s Phantom range.

These seats recline and massage you in a style Rolls-Royce compares to a business class experience. And look, they’re not wrong. There’s even a champagne cooler built into the mid-section of the back seat that can cool wines to six and 11 degrees centigrade to accommodate vintage and non-vintage drops. And if you prefer delicious brown elixir, there’s a whisky decanter, too.

If Rolls-Royce want to let me run the entire site from the back of one for a day, I’m willing to make that sacrifice.

And if you didn’t think things were fancy enough already, the car also detoxifies the air within the cabin with its Micro-Environment Purification System. It has impurity detection sensors to detect the ambient air quality. Again, I’m surprised it didn’t remove me once I sat behind the wheels.

If it detects an unacceptable level of ‘airborne containments’ the air will be passed though a filter to remove the vast majority of the ultra-fine particles within two minutes.

Under the hood you’ll find a twin-turbocharged 6.75 litre V12 engine with 420kW power at 5000rpm and 850Nm of torque from 1,600rpm. It has a top speed of 255km/h and can go from o to 100 in in 4.8 seconds. Just don’t spill the champagne, love.

Safety features

The safety features on the Rolls-Royce Ghost are also robust. They include:

Adaptive headlights with vision assist and night-time wildlife and pedestrian warnings

Alertness assistance

Four camera system with panoramic view, all round-visibility and helicopter view

Active cruise control

Collision warning

Cross traffic warning

Lane departure and lane changing warnings

7×3 high definition heads up display

Self park

Rolls-Royce Ghost Australian Price

Here in Australia the Rolls-Royce Ghost starts at $628,000 and the Ghost Extended at $740,000. However, it’s worth noting that all Rolls-Royce vehicles are bespoke so the final price comes down to the inclusions and any design inclusions you opt for.

And I really do mean any. While on site I was told about how one customer wanted the bespoke team to use wood from his own orchard for his car. And you better believe they did it. Incredible.