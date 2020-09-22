The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Here’s A Quick 7-Minute Survey That’ll Put You In The Draw For A $250 Uber Eats Voucher

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins

Published 44 mins ago: September 22, 2020 at 4:06 pm -
Filed to:au
native
UberEats

Food delivery services have become such a staple of our modern lives, particularly during 2020. With so many Aussies stuck at home in recent months, it definitely makes sense that we’d take advantage of such conveniences.

If more than a few free delivered meals sounds like music to your hungry ears, you might just be in luck. We’re giving away a $250 Uber Eats voucher and all you have to do to enter is complete a short survey.

Just click on the button below and you’ll be taken to another page to complete the questions. It’ll take you around 7 minutes to complete and ask you questions around money, spending and banking.

ENTER HERE

That’s all you have to do. We’ll contact the lucky winner to organise the delivery of their delicious Uber Eats voucher.

Good luck, mates. T&Cs available here.

READ MORE
Watch A YouTuber Make A Simple Amphibious Car

About the Author

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins is a writer who specialises in entertainment, tech & gaming.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.