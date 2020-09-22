Here’s A Quick 7-Minute Survey That’ll Put You In The Draw For A $250 Uber Eats Voucher

Food delivery services have become such a staple of our modern lives, particularly during 2020. With so many Aussies stuck at home in recent months, it definitely makes sense that we’d take advantage of such conveniences.

If more than a few free delivered meals sounds like music to your hungry ears, you might just be in luck. We’re giving away a $250 Uber Eats voucher and all you have to do to enter is complete a short survey.

Just click on the button below and you’ll be taken to another page to complete the questions. It’ll take you around 7 minutes to complete and ask you questions around money, spending and banking.

That’s all you have to do. We’ll contact the lucky winner to organise the delivery of their delicious Uber Eats voucher.

Good luck, mates. T&Cs available here.