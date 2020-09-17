How to Pre-Order the PS5 in Australia Right Now [Updated]

The long-awaited PS5 is almost here. Earlier this morning, Sony officially its release and when it’s arriving in Australia. So the next question is: how can you make sure you get the Playstation 5 as soon as it’s released? By getting your PS5 pre-order in ASAP.

See below for pre-order updates.

Here’s where you can pre-order the PS5

Given the demand, some stores have already suspended pre-orders. Amazon Australia is the only place still offering the PlayStation 5 console for pre-order on release day. And Prime members will also get $30 off a future applicable order if they pre-order the PS5 as well.

At EB Games, you can still pre-order both the Playstation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital edition — but only post-release.

UPDATE: PlayStation 5 Launch consoles presold out. Preorder for POST LAUNCH (Expected 2020) consoles at 10.45am AEST! Preorder POST LAUNCH PlayStation 5 here: https://t.co/xGHxTJrgdp Preorder POST LAUNCH PlayStation 5 Digital Edition here: https://t.co/21jyY4YJK5 pic.twitter.com/sXcUiI3N6r — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) September 17, 2020

Update 12:25pm:

EB Games has confirmed its post launch consoles have also sold out. It will be opening up pre-orders for 2021 consoles at 12:30pm AEST.

UPDATE: PlayStation 5 POST LAUNCH consoles presold out. Preorder for 2021 consoles at 12.30pm AEST! Preorder 2021 PlayStation 5 here: https://t.co/u3OPc88lE6 Preorder 2021 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition here: https://t.co/d9gGardmjY pic.twitter.com/GpKML3DspX — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) September 17, 2020

Whereas JB Hi-Fi has temporarily suspended pre-orders on the PS5 and the Digital Edition but says it’ll re-open them when they have “more visibility on stock availability”. Same with Harvey Norman Australia’s listings for the console and the Digital Edition.

This page will be updated when there’s more information about PS5 preorder.

PS5 Price and release date Australia

On Thursday Sony announced that both new PS5 consoles would land in Australia on November 12, 2020. The cheaper digital-only console will cost $599.95 in while the PlayStation 5 disc model will be coming in at $749.95.

And these are a list of new games that will be coming to the PS5 in the future:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Final fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Resident Evil 8

Deathloop

Devil May cry 5: Special Edition

Oddworld Soulstorm

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Demon Souls remaster

Ragnarok

PlayStation Plus Collection

Sony also announced a new PlayStation Plus Collection that will add 18 classic PS4 titles to the subscription service when the PS5 drops. This includes:

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.